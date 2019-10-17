Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9773 17.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2019
USD 155.9958
GBP 198.0679
EUR 171.9230
JPY 1.4350