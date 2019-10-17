UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9773 17.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2019

USD 155.9958

GBP 198.0679

EUR 171.9230

JPY 1.4350

