Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9745 21.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 23, 2019
USD 155.8891
GBP 200.8319
EUR 173.4734
JPY 1.4341