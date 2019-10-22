UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9518 22.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 24, 2019

USD 155.8896

GBP 202.2200

EUR 174.0507

JPY 1.4360

