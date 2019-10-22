Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9518 22.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 24, 2019
USD 155.8896
GBP 202.2200
EUR 174.0507
JPY 1.4360