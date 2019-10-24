Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9325 24.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 28, 2019
USD 155.8725
GBP 200.4520
EUR 173.3146
JPY 1.4379