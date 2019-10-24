UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9325 24.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 28, 2019

USD 155.8725

GBP 200.4520

EUR 173.3146

JPY 1.4379

