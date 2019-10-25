Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9140 25.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2019
USD 155.8761
GBP 200.9866
EUR 173.4901
JPY 1.4340