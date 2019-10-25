(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9140 25.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2019

USD 155.8761

GBP 200.9866

EUR 173.4901

JPY 1.4340