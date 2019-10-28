Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9320 28.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 30, 2019
USD 155.8709
GBP 200.0759
EUR 173.3129
JPY 1.4349