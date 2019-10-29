Foreign Exchange Rates
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9333 29.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 31, 2019
USD 155.8268
GBP 199.9725
EUR 172.8119
JPY 1.4335