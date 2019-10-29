(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9333 29.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 31, 2019

USD 155.8268

GBP 199.9725

EUR 172.8119

JPY 1.4335