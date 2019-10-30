Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9399 30.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 01, 2019
USD 155.7640
GBP 199.6116
EUR 172.5865
JPY 1.4297