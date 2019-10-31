Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9299 31.10.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 04, 2019
USD 155.7122
GBP 200.5106
EUR 173.0897
JPY 1.4303