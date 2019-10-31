(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9299 31.10.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST OCTOBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 04, 2019

USD 155.7122

GBP 200.5106

EUR 173.0897

JPY 1.4303