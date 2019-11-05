Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9024 05.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 07, 2019
USD 155.6301
GBP 201.1675
EUR 173.6521
JPY 1.4356