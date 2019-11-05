KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9024 05.11.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 07, 2019

USD 155.6301

GBP 201.1675

EUR 173.6521

JPY 1.4356