Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9263 07.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 12, 2019
USD 155.5800
GBP 200.4026
EUR 172.5071
JPY 1.4272