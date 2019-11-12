Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9226 12.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 14, 2019
USD 155.4248
GBP 198.9904
EUR 171.4180
JPY 1.4259