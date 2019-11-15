Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9223 15.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 19, 2019
USD 155.4000
GBP 199.7045
EUR 170.9711
JPY 1.4308