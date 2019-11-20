Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9189 20.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2019
USD 155.3520
GBP 201.2274
EUR 171.9125
JPY 1.4280