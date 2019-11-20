KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9189 20.11.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2019

USD 155.3520

GBP 201.2274

EUR 171.9125

JPY 1.4280