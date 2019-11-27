UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9191 27.11.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 2, 2019

USD 155.3229

GBP 199.8229

EUR 171.1037

JPY 1.4258

