Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9143 29.11.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH NOVEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 3, 2019
USD 155.3200
GBP 200.9220
EUR 171.0694
JPY 1.4194