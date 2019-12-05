KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8954 05.12.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH DECEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 9, 2019

USD 155.1231

GBP 202.4356

EUR 171.7988

JPY 1.4268