Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8954 05.12.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH DECEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 9, 2019
USD 155.1231
GBP 202.4356
EUR 171.7988
JPY 1.4268