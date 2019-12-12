Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8786 12.12.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH DECEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 16, 2019
USD 154.9735
GBP 203.8211
EUR 171.7726
JPY 1.4257