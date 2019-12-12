UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8786 12.12.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH DECEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 16, 2019

USD 154.9735

GBP 203.8211

EUR 171.7726

JPY 1.4257

