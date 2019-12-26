Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.9213 27.12.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH DECEMBER 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 30, 2019
USD 154.8864
GBP 200.2371
EUR 171.6296
JPY 1.4157