Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8943 08.01.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 10, 2020

USD 154.9942

GBP 204.3909

EUR 173.2990

JPY 1.4289

