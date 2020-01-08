Foreign Exchange Rates
Wed 08th January 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8943 08.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 10, 2020
USD 154.9942
GBP 204.3909
EUR 173.2990
JPY 1.4289