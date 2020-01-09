Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8805 09.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 13, 2020
USD 155.0601
GBP 203.9661
EUR 172.5354
JPY 1.4295