Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8645 16.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 21, 2020
USD 154.7584
GBP 201.4181
EUR 172.2306
JPY 1.4080