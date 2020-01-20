KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8488 21.01.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2020

USD 154.5529

GBP 201.8152

EUR 172.0019

JPY 1.4023