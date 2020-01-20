Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:01 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8488 21.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2020
USD 154.5529
GBP 201.8152
EUR 172.0019
JPY 1.4023