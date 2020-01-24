Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:31 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jan 24 (Pakistan Point news - 24th Jan, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8246 24.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 28, 2020
USD 154.6021
GBP 202.9307
EUR 171.3300
JPY 1.4111