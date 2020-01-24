UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:31 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jan 24 (Pakistan Point news - 24th Jan, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8246 24.01.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 28, 2020

USD 154.6021

GBP 202.9307

EUR 171.3300

JPY 1.4111

