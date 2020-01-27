Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.8218 27.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2020
USD 154.5519
GBP 203.1585
EUR 170.7489
JPY 1.4099