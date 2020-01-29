Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7835 29.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2020
USD 154.5573
GBP 201.1100
EUR 170.2603
JPY 1.4202