Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7793 31.01.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FABRUARY 04, 2020
USD 154.4573
GBP 200.7018
EUR 170.1811
JPY 1.4181