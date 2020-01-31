KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7793 31.01.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH JANUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FABRUARY 04, 2020

USD 154.4573

GBP 200.7018

EUR 170.1811

JPY 1.4181