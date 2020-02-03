Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7634 03.02.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 3RD FEBRUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2020
USD 154.4755
GBP 202.9499
EUR 170.2320
JPY 1.4168