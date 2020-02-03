UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:11 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7634 03.02.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 3RD FEBRUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2020

USD 154.4755

GBP 202.9499

EUR 170.2320

JPY 1.4168

