(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday:

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.5903 28.02.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH FEBRUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 03, 2020

USD 154.2000

GBP 199.1956

EUR 168.6331

JPY 1.4008