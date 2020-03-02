(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.5333 02.03.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 02ND MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2020

USD 154.2188

GBP 198.7418

EUR 170.3192

JPY 1.4191