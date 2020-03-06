KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9889 06.03.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 10, 2020

USD 154.2554

GBP 198.9740

EUR 171.7942

JPY 1.4400