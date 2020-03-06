Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9889 06.03.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 10, 2020
USD 154.2554
GBP 198.9740
EUR 171.7942
JPY 1.4400