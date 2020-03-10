KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.8799 10.03.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2020

USD 156.5131

GBP 205.5174

EUR 178.1902

JPY 1.5255