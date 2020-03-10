Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.8799 10.03.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2020
USD 156.5131
GBP 205.5174
EUR 178.1902
JPY 1.5255