Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7397 16.03.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 18, 2020
USD 158.9212
GBP 200.2248
EUR 177.8169
JPY 1.4997