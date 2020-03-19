Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9130 19.03.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2020
USD 158.4726
GBP 190.5791
EUR 173.6701
JPY 1.4735