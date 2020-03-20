Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9520 20.03.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 25, 2020
USD 158.4953
GBP 183.4266
EUR 172.0783
JPY 1.4549