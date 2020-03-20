UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9520 20.03.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MARCH 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 25, 2020

USD 158.4953

GBP 183.4266

EUR 172.0783

JPY 1.4549

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar March 2020 Market

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

12 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.