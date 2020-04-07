(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign exchange rates The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.

98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.2089 07.04.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 09, 2020

USD 166.9418

GBP 205.4887

EUR 180.1803

JPY 1.5281