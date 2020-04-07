Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign exchange rates The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.
98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.2089 07.04.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 09, 2020
USD 166.9418
GBP 205.4887
EUR 180.1803
JPY 1.5281