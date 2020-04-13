Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.2283 13.04.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 15, 2020
USD 166.7474
GBP 207.9007
EUR 182.3716
JPY 1.5381