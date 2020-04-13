KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.2283 13.04.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 15, 2020

USD 166.7474

GBP 207.9007

EUR 182.3716

JPY 1.5381