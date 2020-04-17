UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.1501 17.04.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 21, 2020

USD 166.8340

GBP 208.0920

EUR 181.4320

JPY 1.5476

