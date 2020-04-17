Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.1501 17.04.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 21, 2020
USD 166.8340
GBP 208.0920
EUR 181.4320
JPY 1.5476