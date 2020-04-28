Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.9223 28.04.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 30, 2020
USD 160.3769
GBP 197.5042
EUR 172.1806
JPY 1.4887