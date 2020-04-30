UrduPoint.com
Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.8619 30.04.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 05 2020

USD 161.5543

GBP 200.9735

EUR 175.5611

JPY 1.5172

