Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.8619 30.04.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 05 2020
USD 161.5543
GBP 200.9735
EUR 175.5611
JPY 1.5172