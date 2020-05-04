Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7595 04.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 06 2020
USD 160.0570
GBP 199.5591
EUR 174.0300
JPY 1.5008