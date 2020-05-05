Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7595 05.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 07 2020
USD 159.7921
GBP 198.8453
EUR 174.7646
JPY 1.4969