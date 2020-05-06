UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange Rates

Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7045 06.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 08 2020

USD 159.5940

GBP 198.8860

EUR 174.0373

JPY 1.4952

