Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7045 06.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 08 2020
USD 159.5940
GBP 198.8860
EUR 174.0373
JPY 1.4952