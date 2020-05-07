Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.7001 07.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 11 2020
USD 159.9653
GBP 197.8451
EUR 172.6186
JPY 1.5033