Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6944 08.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 12 2020
USD 160.1662
GBP 198.0775
EUR 172.9955
JPY 1.5053