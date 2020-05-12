Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6880 12.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 14 2020
USD 160.0141
GBP 197.6814
EUR 173.1193
JPY 1.4929