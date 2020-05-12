KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6880 12.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 14 2020

USD 160.0141

GBP 197.6814

EUR 173.1193

JPY 1.4929