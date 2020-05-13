KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6589 13.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 15 2020

USD 160.4000

GBP 197.8053

EUR 173.5688

JPY 1.4920