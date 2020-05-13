Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6589 13.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 15 2020
USD 160.4000
GBP 197.8053
EUR 173.5688
JPY 1.4920