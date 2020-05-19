(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6590 19.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 21 2020

USD 160.3095

GBP 193.9424

EUR 173.2144

JPY 1.4939