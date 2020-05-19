Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.6590 19.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH APRIL 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 21 2020
USD 160.3095
GBP 193.9424
EUR 173.2144
JPY 1.4939