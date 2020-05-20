Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.6281 20.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 28, 2020
USD 160.7000
GBP 296.5200
EUR 175.5005
JPY 1.4950