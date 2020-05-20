(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.6281 20.05.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 28, 2020

USD 160.7000

GBP 296.5200

EUR 175.5005

JPY 1.4950