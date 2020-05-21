Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5904 21.05.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST MAY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2020
USD 160.7216
GBP 196.6589
EUR 175.8616
JPY 1.4930